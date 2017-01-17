Sterling Heads For Biggest Gain Versus Dollar Since 1998
Sterling had stretched its rise to 2.9 percent on the day against the dollar to put it at an 11-day high of $1.2390.
Sterling was on course for its biggest one-day gain since 1998 on Tuesday, after Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and said the government wanted to remain a key European partner.
Against the euro, the pound soared 1.8 percent - its biggest daily climb since before June's Brexit vote - to 86.38 pence.