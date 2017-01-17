NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sterling Heads For Biggest Gain Versus Dollar Since 1998

Sterling had stretched its rise to 2.9 percent on the day against the dollar to put it at an 11-day high of $1.2390.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: January 17, 2017 20:41 (IST)
Sterling was on course for its biggest one-day gain since 1998 on Tuesday, after Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and said the government wanted to remain a key European partner.

Against the euro, the pound soared 1.8 percent - its biggest daily climb since before June's Brexit vote - to 86.38 pence.

