Trump Says Pharmaceutical Companies 'Getting Away With Murder'

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said pharmaceutical companies are "getting away with murder".
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: January 11, 2017 23:05 (IST)
New York: US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said pharmaceutical companies are "getting away with murder" in the prices that they charge the government for medicines, and promised that would change.

Trump has made few public comments about drug pricing since he was elected but his campaign platform had included allowing the Medicare healthcare program to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies, which the law currently prohibits.

The comments knocked down shares of biotech and pharmaceutical makers by about 2 percent.

"We are going to start bidding. We are going to save billions of dollars over time," Trump said.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 11, 2017 23:03 (IST)
