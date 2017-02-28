Uber Asks Amit Singhal To Resign For Not Disclosing Sexual Harassment Charge At Google

Uber Technologies Inc has asked a senior executive to leave the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, an Uber spokeswoman said on Monday.
The move comes as the ride services company is investigating allegations of sexual harassment in its own organization.
Earlier this month, a female former engineer at Uber said in a widely read blog post that managers and human resources officers at the company had not punished her manager after she reported his unwanted sexual advances, and even threatened her with a poor performance review.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
