Uber CEO Kalanick Likely To Take Leave, Executive Michael To Leave: Report

Emil Michael, senior vice president and a close Kalanick ally, will leave the company, the source said.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 12, 2017 22:14 (IST)
Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.

Uber's board met on Sunday to consider recommendations from an investigation into sexual harassment and related issues led by the law firm of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: June 12, 2017 22:14 (IST)
