Uber CEO Orders 'Urgent Investigation' On Sexual Harassment Claims

The chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc has ordered an "urgent investigation" into claims of sexual harassment at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said on Sunday he instructed his chief human resources officer to investigate the accusations described in a blog post by Susan Fowler, who worked as an engineer at Uber from November 2015 to December 2016.
In a statement sent to Reuters, Kalanick called Fowler's allegations "abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for and believes in."
