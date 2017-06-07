Uber Fires 20 Employees After Harassment Probe

San Francisco: Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it fired 20 employees and was improving management training following an investigation by a law firm into sexual harassment allegations and other claims at the ride-hailing company.
Uber fired the staff following a report by law firm Perkins Coie, which Uber hired to look into claims of harassment, discrimination, bullying and other employee concerns.
The law firm has been working in parallel with a broader investigation by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder into company culture and practices.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
