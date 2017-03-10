US State Sues IBM Over $170 Million Jobless Claims Contract

Harrisburg: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has sued IBM, saying the company failed to deliver on a 2006 contract to build an integrated system to process unemployment claims.



The lawsuit, filed yesterday, says the computer company was paid $170 million, but delivered a failed project when the state let the contract expire in 2013. The suit says the project was nearly four years behind schedule and $60 million over budget.



The state accuses IBM of breach of contract, and seeks undisclosed damages.

A telephone message left with Armonk, New York-based IBM wasn't immediately returned.The suit comes amid a fight between the Democratic governor and Republican senators over how the unemployment compensation system is run and funded.It was filed in Dauphin County by a private law firm representing Pennsylvania.