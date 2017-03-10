NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
US State Sues IBM Over $170 Million Jobless Claims Contract

The state accuses IBM of breach of contract, and seeks undisclosed damages.
Associated Press | Last Updated: March 10, 2017 08:06 (IST)
The lawsuit says IBM was paid $170 million, but delivered a failed project.
Harrisburg: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has sued IBM, saying the company failed to deliver on a 2006 contract to build an integrated system to process unemployment claims.

The lawsuit, filed yesterday, says the computer company was paid $170 million, but delivered a failed project when the state let the contract expire in 2013. The suit says the project was nearly four years behind schedule and $60 million over budget.

The state accuses IBM of breach of contract, and seeks undisclosed damages.



A telephone message left with Armonk, New York-based IBM wasn't immediately returned.

The suit comes amid a fight between the Democratic governor and Republican senators over how the unemployment compensation system is run and funded.

It was filed in Dauphin County by a private law firm representing Pennsylvania.



Story first published on: March 10, 2017 08:04 (IST)
