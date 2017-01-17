Wal-Mart To Create 10,000 US Jobs In 2017

The number of jobs being created is consistent with previous years, said Lorenzo Lopez, a spokesman for Wal-Mart, the largest US retailer and private employer.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: January 17, 2017 19:46 (IST) Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Wal-Mart is the largest US retailer and private employer.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would create about 10,000 jobs in the United States this year, adding to its near 1.5 million workforce in the country, by opening or remodeling stores and investing in its e-commerce business.
The number of jobs being created is consistent with previous years, said Lorenzo Lopez, a spokesman for Wal-Mart, the largest US retailer and private employer.
Several US companies, particularly auto makers, have announced plans to create jobs in the US since the election victory of Donald Trump.
Mr Trump, who takes office on January 20, has repeatedly singled out and criticized companies across industries for not doing more to keep jobs in the US.
General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its US factories, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters.