Warren Buffett Becomes Bank of America's Top Shareholder

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has become Bank of America Corp's largest shareholder by exercising its right to acquire 700 million shares at a steep discount, more than tripling an investment it made six years ago.
Berkshire is now the largest shareholder in the second- and third-largest U.S. banks, with stakes of roughly 6.6 percent in Bank of America and 10 percent in Wells Fargo & Co, according to Reuters data.
It also has an interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank, where Todd Combs, one of Buffett's deputy portfolio managers, is a director.
