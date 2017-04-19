Yahoo Shows Some Progress In Last Stretch As Stand-Alone Company

In its final months as a standalone company, Yahoo! Inc. is showing signs it can move toward growth.
Yahoo made progress in its last quarterly earnings report before the sale of its main internet operations to Verizon Communications Inc., posting adjusted revenue and profit that topped analysts' estimates. The web portal, which had said the Verizon deal would close in the current quarter, on Tuesday narrowed the time frame to June.
The sale, which comes after Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer's tumultuous tenure leading Yahoo, was threatened by two massive hacks that exposed user account data. The companies agreed to reduce the value of the deal by about $350 million in February to about $4.5 billion after the telecommunications giant had earlier suggested concessions closer to $1 billion.
