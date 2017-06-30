NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
AU Small Finance Bank IPO Oversubscribed 53 Times On Last Day

AU Small Finance Bank received licence from the RBI to set up a small finance bank in December 2016 and commenced operations from April this year.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: June 30, 2017 20:23 (IST)
New Delhi: The initial public offer of AU Small Finance Bank was oversubscribed 53.55 times on the last day of bidding today.

The IPO received bids for 2,01,85,67,104 shares against the total issue size of 3,76,95,520 shares, as per data available with the NSE.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 78.77 times, non institutional investors 143.51 times and retail investors 3.4 times.

The offer was subscribed 1.36 times till yesterday.

AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday raised Rs 563 crore from 34 anchor investors.

Price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 355-358 per share.

The book running lead managers to the offer are ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank (Investment Banking Group), Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Citigroup Global Markets India.

AU Small Finance Bank received licence from the RBI to set up a small finance bank in December 2016 and commenced operations from April this year.




(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

