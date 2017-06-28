AU Small Finance Bank IPO Subscribed 18% On Day 1

New Delhi: The initial public offer of AU Small Finance Bank was subscribed 18 per cent on the first day of the three-day bidding today.
The IPO, to raise Rs 1,912 crore, received bids for 66,27,486 shares against the total issue size of 3,76,95,520 shares (excluding the anchor portion of 15,726,649 shares), data available with the NSE showed.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) did not bid on the first day, while the category reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 8 per cent and that of retail investors 32 per cent.
