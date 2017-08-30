Bharat Road Network Fixes IPO Price Band, Aims To Raise Rs 600 Crore

New Delhi: Bharat Road Network, a Srei Infrastructure Finance initiative, today fixed a price band of Rs 195-205 per equity share for its initial public offer through which it aims to raise Rs 600 crore.
The IPO will open for public subscription from September 6-8.
The company said in a statement that it "will be launching its IPO of up to 2.93 crore equity shares which is scheduled to open on September 6 and close on September 8 at price band of Rs 195-205 per equity share".
Advertisement
Advertisement