BSE's Rs 1,350 Crore IPO To Open On January 23

More than 300 shareholders in BSE, including Singapore Exchange and a Citigroup unit, will sell up to 15.4 million shares.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: January 13, 2017 13:01 (IST)
BSE shares are expected to list on rival National Stock Exchange, on or around Feb. 3.
Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has set its initial public offering for January 23-25, according to a filing from India's second-biggest exchange, in a listing that bankers say could raise around Rs 1,350 crore. 

More than 300 shareholders in BSE, including Singapore Exchange and a Citigroup unit, will sell up to 15.4 million shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, according to its red herring prospectus filed with regulators. 

The shares are expected to list on rival National Stock Exchange, on or around Feb. 3, BSE said in the filing. 



BSE's listing would come ahead of the National Stock Exchange, which filed for an IPO late last month with bankers saying it could raise as much as $1 billion.



Story first published on: January 13, 2017 13:01 (IST)
