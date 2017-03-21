D-Mart Shares See Blockbuster Listing, Investors Wealth Doubles

Shares Avenue Supermarts, the owner of supermarket chain D-Mart, made a strong listing on the exchanges today. Its shares surged as much as 103 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 616.25 against the issue price of Rs 299. The D-Mart's Rs 1870 crore IPO, the biggest since PNB Housing Finances' Rs 3,000 crore offer in October last year, was subscribed more than 104 times earlier this month. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 144.6 times and that of non-institutional investors 277.74 times, sources said. Retail investors' category was also oversubscribed 7.36 times.
The price band for the public issue of Avenue Supermarts, the operator of retail chain D-Mart, was fixed at Rs 295-299 and the IPO was open for subscription during March 8-10. Proceeds of the issue would be utilised for various purposes, including loan repayment.
Incorporated in 2002, Mumbai-based Avenue Supermarts is amongst the largest and the most profitable food and grocery retailer in India. It offers wide range of food and non-food products. D-Mart operates total 118 stores.
