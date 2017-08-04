NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Govt Looking To Sell Up To 25% Stake in 4 Defence Companies; Here's How

Govt has been divesting its stake in several companies to meet its 725 billion rupees divestment target during FY18.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: August 04, 2017 11:16 (IST)
The government has invited proposals for the IPO by 3 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Mumbai: The government of India is considering selling up to 25 per cent of its stake in four state-owned companies under the control of the department of defence through an initial public offering, a public notice showed on Friday.

The government has invited proposals for the IPO by 3 p.m. (0930 GMT) on Aug. 18. The government is looking to sell stakes in Mazagon Dock Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been divesting its stake in several public and private companies to meet its 725 billion rupees ($11.38 billion) divestment target during the year to March 2018.
($1 = 63.6900 Indian rupees)
 

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

