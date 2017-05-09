NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Ipo |

Grid Infra Investment Trust's Rs 2,250 Crore IPO To Open May 17

India Grid Trust, sponsored by power transmission company Sterlite Power Grid Ventures, owns two revenue-generating transmission assets in central India, according to its filing.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 09, 2017 16:59 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Grid Infra Investment Trust's Rs 2,250 Crore IPO To Open May 17

Mumbai: India Grid Trust's initial public offering of up to Rs 2,250 crore will be open from May 17-19, according to a regulatory filing, in what would be the country's second listing by a infrastructure investment trust.

India Grid Trust has set a price range of Rs 98 to Rs 100 per share for the IPO, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, separately reported on Tuesday.

InvITs, or Infrastructure Investment Trusts, are entities that control revenue-generating infrastructure assets and offer regular returns to investors.



India Grid Trust, sponsored by power transmission company Sterlite Power Grid Ventures, owns two revenue-generating transmission assets in central India, according to its filing.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Edelweiss are managing the IPO.

IRB InvIT Fund became the first IPO by an infrastructure investment trust in India after raising Rs 5,033 crore last week.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: May 09, 2017 16:59 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ After 22 Years, Rs 1 Lakh Is Rs 1 Crore If You Had Invested In This Fund
India Grid Trust IPOIndia Grid TrustInvIT IPOIPOSterlite Power Grid Ventures

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.