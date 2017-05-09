Grid Infra Investment Trust's Rs 2,250 Crore IPO To Open May 17

Mumbai: India Grid Trust's initial public offering of up to Rs 2,250 crore will be open from May 17-19, according to a regulatory filing, in what would be the country's second listing by a infrastructure investment trust.
India Grid Trust has set a price range of Rs 98 to Rs 100 per share for the IPO, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, separately reported on Tuesday.
InvITs, or Infrastructure Investment Trusts, are entities that control revenue-generating infrastructure assets and offer regular returns to investors.
