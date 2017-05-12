HUDCO IPO Sees Record Oversubscription Worth Rs 97,000 Crore, Says Government

New Delhi: The Rs 1,200 crore initial public offer of HUDCO has received bids worth Rs 97,000 crore, thereby recording the highest oversubscription in any PSU disinvestment, the government said today.
This is the first IPO of a Central Public Sector Enterprise since April 2012.
The HUDCO issue saw an "exceptional level" of interest and was oversubscribed by more than 79 times. "Bids worth Rs 97,000 crore were received for an issue size of Rs 1,200 crore. This is the highest level of over subscription witnessed in a divestment by Government of India through IPO route," a finance ministry statement said.
