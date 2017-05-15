HUDCO IPO: When Can You Check Allotment Status? Details Here

The initial public offer (IPO) of HUDCO or Housing and Urban Development Corp Ltd (HUDCO), which ended on last Thursday, got an overwhelming response from the investors with nearly 80 times subscription. As against the 20.40 crore shares on offer, bids were received for 1,623 crore shares. The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 55.45 times and non-institutional investors a huge 330.36 times. Retail investors' portion also got a good response with 10.79 times subscription.



The strong response to HUDCO IPO was partly due to the fact that there was no issue of new shares, thus no dilution of earnings, said Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research & Investment Services. After such a strong response to the IPO, investors would be eager to know about allotment and the basis of allotment of the issue.



Registrar of the issue- Alankit Assignments Ltd- is responsible for the allotment of IPO shares and refund process. An Alankit Assignments official said that for the retail category allotment of HUDCO shares will be done on lottery basis. But for other categories the basis of allotment is not finalised yet. Investors can check the details of allotment of IPO on Alankit website from May 18 onwards, the official added. A separate link will be added to the website for this purpose.

Meanwhile, Investors can also check details of their application like bid quantity, price, number of shares allotted on the. Once the basis of allotment is finalized, the refund process will start. The refund process and credit of IPO shares to the applicant's demat account will happen on or by May 18.After allotment, the final step in the IPO process is listing, which in the case of HUDCO is likely to happen around May 19, 2017. HUDCO shares will be listed both on National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange.