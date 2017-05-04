IRB InvIT Fund IPO, India's First Infra Trust Open Now: Should You Invest?

The initial public offer (IPO) of IRB infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) has been subscribed 62 per cent on Thursday, the second day of the issue, which closes on Friday (May 5). The institutional category was subscribed 49 per cent, while the category reserved for non-institutional investors attracted bids for 77 per cent shares. The IRB InvIT Fund IPO priced between Rs 100-Rs 102, plans to raise Rs 4,655 crore which comprises of fresh issue of 42.16 to 43 crore units and an offer for sale of Rs 3.48 crore units at the upper price band. The issue can be applied for a minimum of 10,000 shares and in multiples of 5,000 units thereof, which means minimum bid amount should be Rs 10 lakh. IRB InvIT Fund has raised Rs 2,095 crore from 28 anchor investors on Wednesday.
Here are five things to know about this issue:
1) IRB Infrastructure Developer, the sponsor of the issue, is one of the largest infrastructure development and construction companies in India in terms of net worth in the roads and highways sector according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The IRB infrastructure investment trust intends to own, operate and maintain a portfolio of six toll-road assets in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. These toll roads will be operated and maintained pursuant to concessions granted by the NHAI. Analysts say these road assets have growth potential due to expected growth in traffic volumes as a result of regional growth and expected increase in toll fees as a result of inflation adjustments.
