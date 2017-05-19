PSP Projects IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 3: Should You Put Your Money?

On the last day of issue, the initial public offer of PSP projects was subscribed 1.9 times as of 1:30 pm. The IPO received bids for 1.05 crore shares against 55.44 lakh shares on offer. PSP Projects, a multidisciplinary construction company, launched the initial public offer of its shares on Wednesday. The Ahmedabad-based construction company plans to raise Rs 212 crore through this IPO, which is a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale by promoters. Priced in a band of Rs 207-212, PSP Projects IPO will be open for three days through May1 9, 2017. The issue can be applied for a minimum of 70 shares and in multiples thereof. PSP Projects has raised Rs 95 crore from 9 anchor investors on Tuesday.
Here are 5 things to know about this issue:
1) Out of the total issue size of Rs 210 crore, Rs 151 crore will be raised through fresh issue of shares, while the remaining are offer for sale by the promoters of the company. Post this IPO, promoter holding in the company will drop to 71.99 per cent from 99.99 per cent now. Proceeds of the IPO will be used to fund working capital requirement (Rs 63 crore) and capital expenditure (Rs 52 crore).
