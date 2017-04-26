S Chand IPO Opens: Five Things To Know Before You Invest

Text book publisher and educational content provider S.Chand & Company has launched its Rs 730 crore initial public offer (IPO) on Wednesday. S.Chand & Company is the first publisher of educational books to come out with an IPO in more than 10 years after Navneet Education. The IPO priced in a band of Rs 660-670, S.Chand & Company aims to garner Rs 325 crore through fresh issue and the rest is an offer for sale by existing investors. The company on Tuesday raised Rs 219 crore at the upper end of the IPO price band from anchor investors. The IPO can be applied in lot sizes of 22.
Here are five things to know:
1) S.Chand & Company promoters hold 58.3 per cent share in the company and post the IPO their shareholding will fall to 46.7 per cent. Out of the fresh issue of Rs 325 crore, S.Chand & Company plans to utilize Rs 240 crore for repaying loans.
