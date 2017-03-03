Snapchat Shares Soar 44% On Market Debut Valuing The Company At $28.3 Billion

New York: Snap Inc's shares ended up 44 percent on their first day of trading as investors flocked to buy into the hottest technology stock offering in three years, overcoming doubts about the loss-making messaging app company's slowing user growth.
The stock closed at $24.48 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, well above the initial public offering price of $17 per share on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of $28.3 billion, on a par with CBS Corp and Target Corp.
At one point the stock hit a high of $26.05 and a market value of $29.1 billion.
