30 Indian-Origin Persons In Forbes List Of Super Achievers

New York: Over 30 Indian-origin innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders have been featured in the 2017 edition of Forbes' list of super achievers under the age of 30 who seek to break the status quo and transform the world.
The Forbes list has 30 game changers in 20 industries including healthcare, manufacturing, sports and finance.
The 600 in the list are "challenging the conventional wisdom and rewriting the rules for the next generation of entrepreneurs, entertainers, educators and more. They are passionate and formidable bunch, and for good reason. Their goal is nothing short of breaking the status quo and transforming the world."
