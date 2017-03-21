NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Life And Careers |

32% Indian professionals Land Job Via Social Networks: LinkedIn

LinkedIn also announced the list of top recruiting organisations in India that include communications products and services company Orange Business Services, cyber security firm VMware and management consulting firm McKinsey.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: March 21, 2017 12:13 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
32% Indian professionals Land Job Via Social Networks: LinkedIn

New Delhi: Thirty-two per cent of professionals in India land a new job through social networks that help candidates access information about companies, their culture and opportunities at their fingertips, professional networking website LinkedIn said on Tuesday.

The company also announced the list of top recruiting organisations in India that include communications products and services company Orange Business Services, cyber security firm VMware, management consulting firm McKinsey & Company and business process management company Genpact.

"The job market today has transformed into a candidate's marketplace wherein candidates choose their employers, as opposed to recruiters choosing them," said Irfan Abdulla, Director, Talent Solutions, LinkedIn India, in a statement.



The top recruiters are ranked based on their effectiveness in attracting and hiring talent using LinkedIn.

"Organisations are restructuring their recruiting teams to work on building relationships with potential candidates and engage with them on relevant platforms. This move is creating an ecosystem where recruiters, organisations and job seekers interact for individual, professional and business growth," Abdulla added.

The top recruiters' list was compiled based on each recruiter's LinkedIn Recruiter Index (LRI) for the period starting January 2016 to December 2016.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 21, 2017 12:13 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ RBI Chief Urjit Patel's New Problem: Rupee Surge, Banks Awash With Funds
LinkedInHiring on LinkedInrecruiters ranking on LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.