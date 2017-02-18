For IT Professionals, IIM-Bengaluru To Offer New Program
Mumbai: The National Association of Software Services Companies (Nasscom) on Friday announced setting up of a Leadership Resource Centre at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM-B) in Bengaluru to groom IT leaders.
"The centre at the IIM-B school will hone skills and generate industry ready talent for the IT sector across the country," said the top body (Nasscom) in a statement on the margins of its three-day India Leadership Forum 2017 here.
In partnership with the B-school, the Centre will build future leaders for the IT industry with differentiated competencies.
The online platform will also serve as the backbone of the industry's representative body (Nasscom) leadership initiatives.
"The platform will enable aspiring leaders to collaborate with industry leaders and learn from experience sharing and co-created conversations," said Nasscom President R. Chandrashekhar.
The Centre will offer leadership development programmes custom built by the B-school's centre for software and IT management to Nasscom's members.
"Large IT firms have offered to give their infrastructure free to the Centre for delivering the programmes at the B-school and across cities," noted the statement.
"The service will focus on all segments of IT firms. Non-Nasscom members also can avail the services to redefine skilling in the industry and enable companies to improve their competitiveness," added the statement.
