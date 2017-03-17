NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Glassdoor's List Of 25 Highest Paying Jobs In US

Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: March 17, 2017 16:59 (IST)
Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: March 17, 2017 16:59 (IST)
Glassdoor applies a proprietary statistical algorithm to estimate annual median base pay.
Highlights

  1. Physician and pharmacy manager are the two highest paying jobs
  2. Out of top 25 jobs, 11 are from tech industry, as per the survey
  3. Jobs in healthcare sector also among the top in the list
Jobs in technology and healthcare sectors are among the top paying jobs in the US, finds a new survey released by the career website Glassdoor. As per the latest survey, physician and pharmacy manager are the two highest paying jobs with a median base salary of $187,876 and $149,064 respectively. Out of the highest 25 paying jobs, 11 are from the tech industry, the survey added. The Glassdoor survey conducted on job titles with more than 100 salary reports shared by the US-based employees over the past year starting February 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017.

To ensure the most reliable median base salary for all job titles, Glassdoor also applies a proprietary statistical algorithm to estimate annual median base pay, which controls for factors such as location and seniority. This report takes into account job title normalisation that groups similar job titles. The survey also noted that the C-suite (chief) level jobs were excluded from it.

Here are the highest paying jobs in the US as per the Glassdoor Survey:

1. Physician

Median Base Salary: $187,876; Job Openings: 7,770

2. Pharmacy Manager

Median Base Salary: $149,064; Job Openings: 2,370

3. Patent Attorney

Median Base Salary: $139,272; Job Openings: 525

4. Medical Science Liaison
    
Median Base Salary: $132,842; Job Openings: 391

5. Pharmacist

Median Base Salary: $125,847; Job Openings: 5,496

6. Enterprise Architect

Median Base Salary: $112,560; Job Openings: 1,320

7. Physician Assistant
    
Median Base Salary: $112,529; Job Openings: 13,547

8. Applications Development Manager
    
Median Base Salary: $112,045; Job Openings: 516

9. R&D Manager
    
Median Base Salary: $111,905; Job Openings: 185

10. Corporate Controller

Median Base Salary: $110,855; Job Openings: 259

11. Software Engineering Manager
    
Median Base Salary: $109,350; Job Openings: 1,011

12. IT Architect

Median Base Salary: $105,303; Job Openings: 250

13. Software Architect

Median Base Salary: $104,754; Job Openings: 1,147

14. Nurse Practitioner
    
Median Base Salary: $104,144; Job Openings: 12,566

15. Solutions Architect
    
Median Base Salary: $102,678; Job Openings: 4,174

16. Data Architect

Median Base Salary: $102,091; Job Openings: 1,438

17. Actuary

Median Base Salary: $99,507; Job Openings: 463

18. IT Program Manager
    
Median Base Salary: $98,883; Job Openings: 250

19. UX Manager
    
Median Base Salary: $98,353; Job Openings: 263

20. Systems Architect
    
Median Base Salary: $97,873; Job Openings: 1,167

21. Plant Manager

Median Base Salary: $97,189; Job Openings: 1,286

22. Scrum Master
    
Median Base Salary: $95,167; Job Openings: 2,072

23. Financial Planning & Analysis Manager
    
Median Base Salary: $94,862; Job Openings: 501

24. Nuclear Engineer

Median Base Salary: $94,852; Job Openings: 155

25. Attorney

Median Base Salary: $94,695; Job Openings: 1,010

Story first published on: March 17, 2017 16:55 (IST)
Story first published on: March 17, 2017 16:55 (IST)
