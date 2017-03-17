Glassdoor's List Of 25 Highest Paying Jobs In US

As per the latest survey, physician and pharmacy manager are the two highest paying jobs with a median base salary of $187,876 and $149,064 respectively.
Glassdoor applies a proprietary statistical algorithm to estimate annual median base pay.
Highlights
Jobs in technology and healthcare sectors are among the top paying jobs in the US, finds a new survey released by the career website Glassdoor. As per the latest survey, physician and pharmacy manager are the two highest paying jobs with a median base salary of $187,876 and $149,064 respectively. Out of the highest 25 paying jobs, 11 are from the tech industry, the survey added. The Glassdoor survey conducted on job titles with more than 100 salary reports shared by the US-based employees over the past year starting February 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017.
To ensure the most reliable median base salary for all job titles, Glassdoor also applies a proprietary statistical algorithm to estimate annual median base pay, which controls for factors such as location and seniority. This report takes into account job title normalisation that groups similar job titles. The survey also noted that the C-suite (chief) level jobs were excluded from it.
Here are the highest paying jobs in the US as per the Glassdoor Survey:
1. Physician
Median Base Salary: $187,876; Job Openings: 7,770
2. Pharmacy Manager
Median Base Salary: $149,064; Job Openings: 2,370
3. Patent Attorney
Median Base Salary: $139,272; Job Openings: 525
4. Medical Science Liaison
Median Base Salary: $132,842; Job Openings: 391
5. Pharmacist
Median Base Salary: $125,847; Job Openings: 5,496
6. Enterprise Architect
Median Base Salary: $112,560; Job Openings: 1,320
7. Physician Assistant
Median Base Salary: $112,529; Job Openings: 13,547
8. Applications Development Manager
Median Base Salary: $112,045; Job Openings: 516
9. R&D Manager
Median Base Salary: $111,905; Job Openings: 185
10. Corporate Controller
Median Base Salary: $110,855; Job Openings: 259
11. Software Engineering Manager
Median Base Salary: $109,350; Job Openings: 1,011
12. IT Architect
Median Base Salary: $105,303; Job Openings: 250
13. Software Architect
Median Base Salary: $104,754; Job Openings: 1,147
14. Nurse Practitioner
Median Base Salary: $104,144; Job Openings: 12,566