IIM Ahmedabad Discloses Placement Details, Amazon Top Recruiter

Ahmedabad: Global e-commerce major Amazon hired 18 graduates of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) in the summer campus hiring, said the prestigious B-School on Tuesday.
"Amazon made the most offers (18) at the end of the final placement process, followed by McKinsey & Company with 15 in the consulting domain and Goldman Sachs with 9 among the banks," said IIM-A in a statement here.
About 100 global firms participated in the final placement process for the class of 2017 of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management.
