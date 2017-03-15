IIM Ahmedabad Discloses Placement Details, Amazon Top Recruiter

Ahmedabad: Global e-commerce major Amazon hired 18 graduates of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) in the summer campus hiring, said the prestigious B-School on Tuesday.



"Amazon made the most offers (18) at the end of the final placement process, followed by McKinsey & Company with 15 in the consulting domain and Goldman Sachs with 9 among the banks," said IIM-A in a statement here.



About 100 global firms participated in the final placement process for the class of 2017 of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management.

In the sales and marketing domain, HUL (Hindustan Unilever Ltd) extended 7 offers followed by Procter & Gamble, SC Johnson and Samsung, with 6 offers each.With 10 offers, Tata Administrative Services (TAS) was the largest recruiter in the general management cohort and Sprinklr made 9 offers in the consumer tech area."Prominent recruiters in the investment banking and markets space included Citibank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Kotak IB and Standard Chartered," said the statement.Among the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) recruiters, American Express, FinIQ, Fullerton and RBL extended offers.Sales and marketing roles were offered by the regular recruiters like Airtel, Asian Paints, ITC, Nestle and Reckitt Benckiser.Recruiters in the management and niche consulting domain included Accenture Strategy, A.T. Kearney, Bain & Co, Oliver Wyman and the Boston Consulting Group."Firms from multiple domains participated across the three clusters, with students being placed across 10 cohorts," noted the statement.The placement process was conducted in two stages. The first was the laterals process where firms interviewed students with prior work experience and offered them mid-level managerial positions.About 30 firms hired from diverse sectors such as technology, consulting, pharmaceuticals and analytics.There were 110 dream applications this year, giving the graduates flexibility and choice to build careers in sectors of their preference."At IIM-A the placement process is student and company friendly. We try and provide opportunities to students to 'live their dreams' and companies to float diverse, non-traditional roles," said Placement Committee Chairperson Asha Kaul in the statement.