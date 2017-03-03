IIM Calcutta Students Placed In Record 3 Days, Top Salary Offer Details Released

Kolkata: IIM Calcutta students of the 2017 Post Graduate Diploma in Management batch got lucrative offers in campus placement with the highest international package touching 90,000 euros (over Rs 63 lakh) per annum while the best annual domestic package was Rs 70 lakh, the institute said on Thursday.



The finance sector churned out the maximum number of offers, with top recruiters like Avendus, Edelweiss, Goldman Sachs and HSBC visiting the campus, as all students of the batch got placements within a record three days in the second week of February.



There were total 474 top-notch offers including significant number of international offers.

"The highest domestic package was Rs 70 lakh per annum, whereas the highest international package amounted to 90,000 euros per annum," the IIM said in a statement.Twenty-nine per cent of the offers came from the finance sector, while consulting emerged as the second highest recruiter by making 22 per cent of the total offers. Top recruiters in consulting were Accenture, AT Kearney, Bain, BCG, and McKinsey.General Management firms like ABG, CK Birla, and TAS made 15 per cent of the offers.Sales and marketing roles contributed to 12 per cent of the total offers, predominantly offered by firms like HUL, ITC, P&G and Reckitt Benckiser.Apart from these, e-commerce and IT companies made 14 per cent of the total offers, with companies like Amazon and Wipro hiring in large numbers.