IIM Calcutta Students Placed In Record 3 Days, Top Salary Offer Details Released

Kolkata: IIM Calcutta students of the 2017 Post Graduate Diploma in Management batch got lucrative offers in campus placement with the highest international package touching 90,000 euros (over Rs 63 lakh) per annum while the best annual domestic package was Rs 70 lakh, the institute said on Thursday.
The finance sector churned out the maximum number of offers, with top recruiters like Avendus, Edelweiss, Goldman Sachs and HSBC visiting the campus, as all students of the batch got placements within a record three days in the second week of February.
There were total 474 top-notch offers including significant number of international offers.
