IIM Indore Releases Placement Details; Over 200 Recruiters, Rs 39 Lakh Top Offer
Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM Indore) recently concluded its final placements for class of 2017 with a 28 per cent year-on-year increase in pre-placement offers.
Firms like Amazon, Genpact, L&T, Vedanta, among others, offered operations and HR roles, IIM Indore said.
Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM Indore) recently concluded its final placements for class of 2017 with a 28 per cent year-on-year increase in pre-placement offers. The batch had 611 students, which included 449 students of the post-graduate programme (PGP), 100 students of the unique five-year integrated program in management (IPM) and 62 students of the PGP program at the Mumbai Campus of IIM Indore, the institution said in a press release. Indian Institute of Management, Indore or IIM Indore's placement season witnessed participation from over 200 companies, including 74 first-time recruiters. The average cost-to-company or CTC stood at Rs 16.23 lakh per annum. IIM Indore said, adding that the highest package was Rs 39 lakh per annum and the highest domestic CTC was Rs 37 lakh per annum.
"Strategy & Consulting emerged as the leading domain with over 160 participants securing offers. Actuate Business Consulting, Boston Consulting Group, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte Strategy & Operations, Ernst & Young, Feedback Infra, Infosys Management Consulting, KPMG and PwC were some of the marquee recruiters in this domain," the press release by IIM Indore noted.
"IIM Indore maintained its position as one of the preferred recruitment destinations for the finance domain with bulge-bracket investment banks like Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co. rolling out over 30 offers while Arcesium, Axis Bank, Bank of America Continuum, CRISIL, Edelweiss, EXL, FIS Global, HDFC, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Indus Valley Partners, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, SBI Bank and Yes Bank were some of the other major recruiters," Indian Institute of Management, Indore added.
Sales and marketing remained one of the most favoured domains among the participants. Big brands including Sun Pharma, AkzoNobel, Asian Paints, Bharat Forge, Britannia, Dabur, Hindustan Unilever, Indian Oil, ITC Maruti Suzuki, PepsiCo chose to recruit from the campus in large numbers. Other recruiters, participating in Indian Institute of Management, Indore's placement programme, included Nestle, Philips, Aditya Birla F&L, DishTV, Dr Lal PathLabs, Eli Lilly, Godrej & Boyce, Hindware, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal, Blue Star Pidilite, Raymond, Tata Sky and Vodafone.
Meanwhile, companies like Amazon, Apollo Pharmacy, Genpact, GMR Group, L&T, Ford, DHL Express, Neuland Laboratories, Royal Orchid Hotels, Sunteck Realty, Tata Steel and Vedanta, among others, offered operations and HR roles, the Indian Institute of Management's press release added.
"At IIM Indore, our endeavor is to be a contextually-relevant business school with world class academic standards substantiated by the AMBA accreditation of our programmes," Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director of IIM Indore said.
"We are confident that our graduates will contribute significantly to make organizations both effective and efficient. Despite challenging economic changes, we have continued to be the preferred choice for many of the industry leaders."