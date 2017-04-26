Interview Cheat Sheet: Most Commonly Asked Group Discussion Questions In 2016-17

Most commonly asked questions in a group discussion
A GD panel round or a group discussion is an employer's way of testing your knowledge on a particular topic or subject as well your ability to communicate and work with a team. While the purpose of a GD round is elimination, not selection, companies are increasingly using group discussions to evaluate a potential candidate's personality. A group discussion round will usually have 8-10 participants along with a moderator who will ask the participants to discuss a topic or subject for a limited time.
A GD round is a chance for you to showcase your listening and communication skills within a group. A discussion can last anywhere between 15 to 45 minutes and judges will be on the lookout for how candidates perform under pressure. Topics raised at GD rounds generally range from current affairs like "are Chinese goods a threat to India?" to abstract questions like "how can world leaders end terrorism." However having a structured and relevant conversation over serious political and social issues without preparation may seem daunting to some.
To give job seekers a rough idea of what to expect from a GD Round, AmbitionBox, which provides information on interview experiences and workplace reviews has compiled a list of most commonly asked questions in a group discussion, broadly divided into four categories.
Group discussion topics on current affairs:
Are Chinese goods a threat to India?
Modi recently launched a campaign for 'Make in India', which caused several thinkers to go vocal about its pros and cons. Yet 'Make in India' is better than 'Made in India'. What do you think?
The world is gradually accepting globalization. And the latest implications of globalization across businesses seem bigger and better than ever before.
Automation will kill jobs. Yes or No?
Google's creepy My Activity page holds too much of information about us. Agree or Disagree?
Group discussion topics on social issues:
Should Pakistani artists be thrown out of India?
Is marriage relevant these days?
Love marriage vs. Arranged marriage, share your thoughts.
Causes, effects, and solutions of Caste system in India
Poor people have less liberty for the choice of profession.
Group discussion topics on business and economy:
Are digital payments secure enough for the Indian economy to go cashless?
Is the Aadhaar database secured enough?
Are the charges on ATM cash withdrawals justified?
Is demonetization affecting common people more than black money holders?
Indian States are Poorer than African nations according to the UNDP
Abstract topics for group discussion:
Should the practice of Yoga be made compulsory in schools?
Dont you think too much importance is given to cricket as compared to other sports in India?
Is compulsory attendance really needed in schools and colleges?
Polythene bags should be completely banned!
Selling alcohol on highways should be banned to curb accidents.