Jet Airways Launches Cadet Pilot Training Programme

Mumbai: Private carrier Jet Airways today launched a new commercial pilot license (CPL) cadet pilot training programme in partnership with CAE.
The tie-up with CAE is aimed at creating more than 380 professional pilots over the next five years, in line with the airline's growth strategy, Jet Airways said in a release.
As part of the agreement, the first set of 60 cadets will begin training in the second half of 2017, with ground school and flight training at CAE's flight academies in Phoenix, Arizona (USA) and National Flight Training Institute at Gondia in Maharashtra.
These cadets will continue with Boeing 737 type-rating training at CAE's training centre in Bengaluru, the airline said adding upon successful completion of their training programme, the selected candidates will be employed by Jet Airways.
CAE has been providing training to Jet Airways pilots for more than 10 years.
"With the introduction of this training programme, we're creating fresh batches of highly skilled cockpit crew to augment our in-house talent pool. We are delighted to launch a new ab-initio pilot training programme with CAE. The training module is designed to provide meaningful training in a consistent manner with similar level of content engagement to all pilots," Jet Airways acting CEO Amit Agarwal said.
Jet Airways currently owns four CAE-built full-flight simulators, including one Airbus A330 full flight simulator (FFS), two Boeing 737NG and one Boeing 777-300ER FFS.
The Bengaluru-based six-bay CAE training centre has the approval as a fixed-wing Type Rating Training Organisation (TRTO) by India's DGCA.
"As the demand for professional pilots is on the rise globally, we are proud to support our long-standing airline partner's initiative to create future competent pilots. CAE is honoured to partner with Jet Airways through the launch of this new pilot training programme," Nick Leontidis, Group President for civil aviation training solutions at the CAE said.
