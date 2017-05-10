Justin Bieber In Mumbai: Guess How Much He Makes In A Year

Singer Justin Bieber is set to perform in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Highlights
Justin Bieber arrived in Mumbai today for his first Indian concert. The 23-year-old international pop star, part of the coveted '30 Under 30' list by American business magazine Forbes, arrived in Mumbai at around 1:30 am in a chartered flight along with his crew. Justin Bieber, the singer of famous songs 'Cold Water', 'Love Yourself' and 'Baby', is in Mumbai, as part of the India leg of his Purpose World Tour, a world tour that commenced in Seattle, US in March last year to promote his album "Purpose". Justin Bieber was ranked 26th in Forbes magazine's Celebrity 100 list in 2016.
Singer Justin Bieber is set to perform in Mumbai later today. Before Mumbai, he performed in in Dubai on May 6 as part of the same tour. Around 45,000 Justin Bieber fans are expected to be in attendance for the Grammy-winning singer's show at Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium, according to news agency Press Trust of India.
Justin Bieber's Purpose World Tour will close on September 24 this year in Tokyo, Japan.
Here are few other things to know about Grammy-winning singer Justin Bieber:
1. Justin Bieber earned an estimated $56 million in 2016, according to Forbes.
2. He features on the magazine's '30 Under 30' Under 30-All Star Alumni list. Forbes magazine's '30 Under 30' list recognizes 30 figures each from 20 industries including energy, finance, media, music and retail & ecommerce.
3. Justin Bieber is also ranked 26th in the magazine's Celebrity 100 list for year 2016. The list was topped by singer Taylor Swift for the year, whose earnings were estimated at $170 million by Forbes. "The World's 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities pulled in $5.1 billion pretax over the past 12 months, more than the GDP of Belize, Gambia and Bhutan-combined," Forbes said.
4. Justin Bieber was also ranked sixth on the magazine's list of highest paid celebrities under 30.
5. After Mumbai, Justin Bieber is set to perform in Johannesburg on May 14. (With inputs from PTI)