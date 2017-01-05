Lenovo Launches New Range Of Laptops, Tablet At CES 2017

Las Vegas: With an aim to deliver tailor-made devices to customers to meet their needs and fit their usage habits, Chinese tech giant Lenovo on Thursday announced a new range of laptop and tablet products at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) here.
Lenovo showcased its premium work and play experience device ThinkPad X1, Miix 720 detachable, new gaming sub-brand Lenovo Legion and two laptops under the new sub-brand -- Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop at the event.
"Our approach to innovation is to ensure we are constantly evolving and understanding how technology is infused within every individual, business and home," Gianfranco Lanci, President and Chief Operating Officer at Lenovo, told reporters here.
