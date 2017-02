LinkedIn Reveals Most Promising Jobs In The US For 2017

Professional networking site LinkedIn has revealed the list of most promising jobs in the US, based on the potential for career advancement, job growth and salary. Not surprisingly, tech jobs dominate the list. But a lot of healthcare- and finance-related jobs also find a place in the list. In fact, hospitalist and pharmacist make up the top two, followed by sales engineer. "To help you make more informed career decisions, we used LinkedIn data to put together LinkedIn's inaugural list of the Most Promising Jobs of 2017. This highlights the jobs with high median salaries, strong job openings and year-over-year growth, and the jobs most likely to lead to a promotion or advancement within an organization," Daniel Shapero, vice president for talent solutions and careers at LinkedIn, wrote in a blog post.The rankings were based on a weighted score across five areas: salary, career advancement, number of job openings in the US, year-over-year growth in job openings, and widespread regional availability. "We looked at data from member profiles, job openings and salaries to rank the best jobs for career opportunity. If the scores were tied, we ranked the title with the most open job listings higher," wrote the LinkedIn executive.

Median Base Salary: $222,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,000 (87%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0Top Skills: Healthcare Management, Inpatient Care, Electronic Medical Record, Patient Safety, Internal MedicineMedian Base Salary: $123,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,300 (45%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 5.0Top Skills: Medication Therapy Management,Community Pharmacy,Patient Counseling,Pharmacy Automation,ImmunizationMedian Base Salary: $80,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,000 (159%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0Top Skills: Solution Selling, Sales Management, Project Engineering, Automation, Sales EngineeringMedian Base Salary: $140,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 300 (93%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0Top Skills: Linux, Python, Bash, Apache, Shell ScriptingMedian Base Salary: $97,500Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,000 (11%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0Top Skills: Product Development, Competitive Analysis, Product Launch, Cross-Functional Team Leadership, Marketing StrategyMedian Base Salary: $64,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,500 (27%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0Top Skills: Accounting, Microsoft Excel, Financial Modeling, Variance Analysis,ForecastingMedian Base Salary: $129,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 500 (49%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0Top Skills: Agile Methodologies, Software Project Management, Software Development Life Cycle, Scrum, Cloud ComputingMedian Base Salary: $97,400Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,300 (17%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 7.0Top Skills: Project Management, Project Portfolio Management, Project Delivery, Vendor Management, Business Process ImprovementMedian Base Salary: $105,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 900 (85%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0Top Skills: Hadoop, Python, SQL, Big Data,HiveMedian Base Salary: $100,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 400 (104%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0Top Skills: Agile Methodologies, Software Project Management, Scrum, Requirements Analysis, SQLMedian Base Salary: $94,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 10,000 (13%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0Top Skills: Java, C, SQL, Linux, XMLMedian Base Salary: $75,700Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,300 (77%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0Top Skills: Patient Safety, Hospitals, Critical Care, Inpatient Care, Acute CareMedian Base Salary: $104,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,800 (37%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 4.0Top Skills: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Electronic Medical Record, Emergency Medicine, Family MedicineMedian Base Salary: $70,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,000 (20%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0Top Skills: Requirements Analysis, Business Requirements, Software Development Life Cycle, User Acceptance Testing,VisioMedian Base Salary: $103,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,000 (52%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0Top Skills: Income Tax, Corporate Tax, Tax Accounting, International Tax, Tax AdvisoryMedian Base Salary: $122,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 500 (26%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0Top Skills: Data warehousing, Data modeling, ETL (Extract, Transform, Load),Business Intelligence,DatabasesMedian Base Salary: $156,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 400 (148%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 4.0Top Skills: Critical Care, Anesthesia, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Intensive Care, HospitalsMedian Base Salary: $109,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 400 (49%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0Top Skills: Data Analysis, SAS, Business Intelligence, Data Mining, Predictive AnalyticsMedian Base Salary: $72,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 350 (85%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 10.0Top Skills: Account Management, CRM, Salesforce.com, SaaS, Enterprise SoftwareMedian Base Salary: $230,000Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1000 (3%)Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0Top Skills: Medicine, Clinical Research, Healthcare Management, Healthcare Information Technology, Electronic Medical Record