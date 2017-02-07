LinkedIn Reveals Most Promising Jobs In The US For 2017
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 07, 2017 10:06 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
Tech, healthcare and finance jobs dominated the LinkedIn list
Professional networking site LinkedIn has revealed the list of most promising jobs in the US, based on the potential for career advancement, job growth and salary. Not surprisingly, tech jobs dominate the list. But a lot of healthcare- and finance-related jobs also find a place in the list. In fact, hospitalist and pharmacist make up the top two, followed by sales engineer. "To help you make more informed career decisions, we used LinkedIn data to put together LinkedIn's inaugural list of the Most Promising Jobs of 2017. This highlights the jobs with high median salaries, strong job openings and year-over-year growth, and the jobs most likely to lead to a promotion or advancement within an organization," Daniel Shapero, vice president for talent solutions and careers at LinkedIn, wrote in a blog post.
The rankings were based on a weighted score across five areas: salary, career advancement, number of job openings in the US, year-over-year growth in job openings, and widespread regional availability. "We looked at data from member profiles, job openings and salaries to rank the best jobs for career opportunity. If the scores were tied, we ranked the title with the most open job listings higher," wrote the LinkedIn executive.
Here is the list of most promising jobs in the US for 2017
1. Hospitalist Median Base Salary: $222,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,000 (87%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0 Top Skills: Healthcare Management, Inpatient Care, Electronic Medical Record, Patient Safety, Internal Medicine
2. Pharmacist Median Base Salary: $123,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,300 (45%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 5.0 Top Skills: Medication Therapy Management,Community Pharmacy,Patient Counseling,Pharmacy Automation,Immunization
3. Sales Engineer Median Base Salary: $80,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,000 (159%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0 Top Skills: Solution Selling, Sales Management, Project Engineering, Automation, Sales Engineering
4. Site Reliability Engineer Median Base Salary: $140,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 300 (93%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0 Top Skills: Linux, Python, Bash, Apache, Shell Scripting
5. Product Manager Median Base Salary: $97,500 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,000 (11%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0 Top Skills: Product Development, Competitive Analysis, Product Launch, Cross-Functional Team Leadership, Marketing Strategy
6. Financial Analyst Median Base Salary: $64,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,500 (27%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0 Top Skills: Accounting, Microsoft Excel, Financial Modeling, Variance Analysis,Forecasting
7. Technical Program Manager Median Base Salary: $129,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 500 (49%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0 Top Skills: Agile Methodologies, Software Project Management, Software Development Life Cycle, Scrum, Cloud Computing
8. Program Manager Median Base Salary: $97,400 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,300 (17%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 7.0 Top Skills: Project Management, Project Portfolio Management, Project Delivery, Vendor Management, Business Process Improvement
9. Data Engineer Median Base Salary: $105,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 900 (85%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0 Top Skills: Hadoop, Python, SQL, Big Data,Hive
10. Scrum Master Median Base Salary: $100,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 400 (104%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0 Top Skills: Agile Methodologies, Software Project Management, Scrum, Requirements Analysis, SQL
11. Software Engineer Median Base Salary: $94,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 10,000 (13%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0 Top Skills: Java, C, SQL, Linux, XML
12. Clinical Nurse Median Base Salary: $75,700 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,300 (77%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0 Top Skills: Patient Safety, Hospitals, Critical Care, Inpatient Care, Acute Care
13. Physician Assistant Median Base Salary: $104,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,800 (37%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 4.0 Top Skills: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Electronic Medical Record, Emergency Medicine, Family Medicine
14. Business Analyst Median Base Salary: $70,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,000 (20%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0 Top Skills: Requirements Analysis, Business Requirements, Software Development Life Cycle, User Acceptance Testing,Visio
15. Tax Manager Median Base Salary: $103,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,000 (52%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0 Top Skills: Income Tax, Corporate Tax, Tax Accounting, International Tax, Tax Advisory
16. Data Architect Median Base Salary: $122,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 500 (26%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0 Top Skills: Data warehousing, Data modeling, ETL (Extract, Transform, Load),Business Intelligence,Databases
17. Anesthetist Median Base Salary: $156,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 400 (148%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 4.0 Top Skills: Critical Care, Anesthesia, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Intensive Care, Hospitals
18. Analytics Manager Median Base Salary: $109,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 400 (49%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0 Top Skills: Data Analysis, SAS, Business Intelligence, Data Mining, Predictive Analytics
19. Customer Success Manager Median Base Salary: $72,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 350 (85%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 10.0 Top Skills: Account Management, CRM, Salesforce.com, SaaS, Enterprise Software
20. Medical Director Median Base Salary: $230,000 Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1000 (3%) Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0 Top Skills: Medicine, Clinical Research, Healthcare Management, Healthcare Information Technology, Electronic Medical Record