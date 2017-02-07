NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Life And Careers |

LinkedIn Reveals Most Promising Jobs In The US For 2017

The rankings were based on a weighted score across five areas: salary, career advancement, number of job openings in the US, year-over-year growth in job openings, and widespread regional availability.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 07, 2017 10:06 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Tech, healthcare and finance jobs dominated the LinkedIn list
Tech, healthcare and finance jobs dominated the LinkedIn list
Professional networking site LinkedIn has revealed the list of most promising jobs in the US, based on the potential for career advancement, job growth and salary. Not surprisingly, tech jobs dominate the list. But a lot of healthcare- and finance-related jobs also find a place in the list. In fact, hospitalist and pharmacist make up the top two, followed by sales engineer. "To help you make more informed career decisions, we used LinkedIn data to put together LinkedIn's inaugural list of the Most Promising Jobs of 2017. This highlights the jobs with high median salaries, strong job openings and year-over-year growth, and the jobs most likely to lead to a promotion or advancement within an organization," Daniel Shapero, vice president for talent solutions and careers at LinkedIn, wrote in a blog post.

The rankings were based on a weighted score across five areas: salary, career advancement, number of job openings in the US, year-over-year growth in job openings, and widespread regional availability. "We looked at data from member profiles, job openings and salaries to rank the best jobs for career opportunity. If the scores were tied, we ranked the title with the most open job listings higher," wrote the LinkedIn executive.

Here is the list of most promising jobs in the US for 2017

1. Hospitalist
Median Base Salary:  $222,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,000 (87%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0
Top Skills: Healthcare Management, Inpatient Care, Electronic Medical Record, Patient Safety, Internal Medicine

2. Pharmacist
Median Base Salary: $123,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,300 (45%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 5.0
Top Skills: Medication Therapy Management,Community Pharmacy,Patient Counseling,Pharmacy Automation,Immunization

3. Sales Engineer
Median Base Salary:  $80,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,000 (159%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0
Top Skills: Solution Selling, Sales Management, Project Engineering, Automation, Sales Engineering

4. Site Reliability Engineer
Median Base Salary:  $140,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 300 (93%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0
Top Skills: Linux, Python, Bash, Apache, Shell Scripting

5. Product Manager
Median Base Salary: $97,500
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,000 (11%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0
Top Skills: Product Development, Competitive Analysis, Product Launch, Cross-Functional Team Leadership, Marketing Strategy

6. Financial Analyst
Median Base Salary: $64,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,500 (27%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0
Top Skills: Accounting, Microsoft Excel, Financial Modeling, Variance Analysis,Forecasting

7. Technical Program Manager
Median Base Salary: $129,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 500 (49%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0
Top Skills: Agile Methodologies, Software Project Management, Software Development Life Cycle, Scrum, Cloud Computing

8. Program Manager
Median Base Salary: $97,400
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,300 (17%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 7.0
Top Skills: Project Management, Project Portfolio Management, Project Delivery, Vendor Management, Business Process Improvement

9. Data Engineer
Median Base Salary:  $105,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 900 (85%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0
Top Skills: Hadoop, Python, SQL, Big Data,Hive

10. Scrum Master
Median Base Salary: $100,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 400 (104%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0
Top Skills: Agile Methodologies, Software Project Management, Scrum, Requirements Analysis, SQL

11. Software Engineer
Median Base Salary: $94,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 10,000 (13%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0
Top Skills: Java, C, SQL, Linux, XML

12. Clinical Nurse
Median Base Salary: $75,700
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,300 (77%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0
Top Skills: Patient Safety, Hospitals, Critical Care, Inpatient Care, Acute Care

13. Physician Assistant
Median Base Salary: $104,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,800 (37%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 4.0
Top Skills: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Electronic Medical Record, Emergency Medicine, Family Medicine

14. Business Analyst
Median Base Salary: $70,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 3,000 (20%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0
Top Skills: Requirements Analysis, Business Requirements, Software Development Life Cycle, User Acceptance Testing,Visio

15. Tax Manager
Median Base Salary: $103,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,000 (52%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0
Top Skills: Income Tax, Corporate Tax, Tax Accounting, International Tax, Tax Advisory

16. Data Architect
Median Base Salary: $122,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 500 (26%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0
Top Skills: Data warehousing, Data modeling, ETL (Extract, Transform, Load),Business Intelligence,Databases

17. Anesthetist
Median Base Salary:  $156,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 400 (148%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 4.0
Top Skills: Critical Care, Anesthesia, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Intensive Care, Hospitals

18. Analytics Manager
Median Base Salary: $109,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 400 (49%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8.0
Top Skills: Data Analysis, SAS, Business Intelligence, Data Mining, Predictive Analytics

19. Customer Success Manager
Median Base Salary:  $72,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 350 (85%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 10.0
Top Skills: Account Management, CRM, Salesforce.com, SaaS, Enterprise Software

20. Medical Director
Median Base Salary: $230,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1000 (3%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 6.0
Top Skills: Medicine, Clinical Research, Healthcare Management, Healthcare Information Technology, Electronic Medical Record

 

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 07, 2017 09:53 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Supreme Court Orders Attachment Of Sahara's Aamby Valley Project
top jobs in UStech jobs in USLinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.