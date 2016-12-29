NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Rockstar In RBI: Deputy Governor Viral Acharya Is Also A Musician

The 42-year-old Dr Acharya, an IIT Bombay graduate who taught at the Stern School of Business in New York University for the last eight years, is also a music composer who has released an album of romantic Hindi songs.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: December 29, 2016 11:31 (IST)
Viral Acharya's album titled 'Yaadon Ke Silsile' was brought out in 2006.
Highlights

  1. Viral Acharya, 42, has been appointed deputy governor of RBI
  2. He is an economics professor at New York University
  3. His album titled 'Yaadon Ke Silsile' was brought out in 2006

New Reserve Bank deputy governor Viral Acharya's impressive CV includes an album. The 42-year-old Dr Acharya, an IIT Bombay graduate who taught at the Stern School of Business in New York University for the last eight years, is also a music composer who has released an album of romantic Hindi songs. 

Dr Acharya's album titled 'Yaadon Ke Silsile: An Ode to Friends and Some Romantic Moods' was released in 2006. 

"Music is my passion. I love listening to most kinds of music. I have a slight preference for Indian and Western classical music and a strong preference for light Indian film music, especially the songs composed by S.D.Burman and R.D.Burman and rendered by Kishore Kumar. I have been singing since my IIT-Bombay days of 1991-95 and performed twice at the annual "Surbahaar" music concert," Dr Acharya, says on the website of the album in his composer's note. 



He says he has sung in the US as "part of a local Indian film music band (again called "Surbahaar") and raised money for literacy projects in India including Pratham, Asha for Education and CRY." 

His 10-song album features popular singers like Hrishikesh Ranade and Prajakta Joshi-Ranade a reality show contestant. 

The government on Wednesday appointed Dr Acharya, a professor of economics at New York University, as one of the Reserve Bank of India's four deputy governors for a term of three years. 

Viral Acharya graduated from IIT Bombay in Computer Science and Engineering and earned his PhD in Finance from New York University Stern School of Business. 

Dr Acharya bgean teaching at the Stern School of Business in 2008. Before that he was a Professor of Finance and Academic Director of the Private Equity Institute at the London Business School. 

Dr Acharya has written extensively on issues related to bankruptcy codes, inter-bank market liquidity and asset price bubbles. He has also co-authored many research papers with former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan. 

He got a big welcome on Twitter, where he trended on Wednesday. 
 


Besides singing and composing, Dr Acharya in his 22-page CV mentions tennis, running, chess, traveling, and poetry among his hobbies.

Story first published on: December 29, 2016 11:04 (IST)
