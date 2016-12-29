Rockstar In RBI: Deputy Governor Viral Acharya Is Also A Musician

New Reserve Bank deputy governor Viral Acharya's impressive CV includes an album. The 42-year-old Dr Acharya, an IIT Bombay graduate who taught at the Stern School of Business in New York University for the last eight years, is also a music composer who has released an album of romantic Hindi songs.
Dr Acharya's album titled 'Yaadon Ke Silsile: An Ode to Friends and Some Romantic Moods' was released in 2006.
"Music is my passion. I love listening to most kinds of music. I have a slight preference for Indian and Western classical music and a strong preference for light Indian film music, especially the songs composed by S.D.Burman and R.D.Burman and rendered by Kishore Kumar. I have been singing since my IIT-Bombay days of 1991-95 and performed twice at the annual "Surbahaar" music concert," Dr Acharya, says on the website of the album in his composer's note.
News of Viral taking over as the new Deputy governor of @RBI is going Viral !#ViralAcharya— Shiv Kyasapura (@KyasapuraS) December 28, 2016
