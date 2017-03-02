Sachin Tendulkar Starts His New Innings As LinkedIn Influencer
Mumbai: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday joined LinkedIn, global professional network, as an 'Influencer'.
As a LinkedIn Influencer, Sachin Tendulkar will join a select group that includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actress Priyanka Chopra, Shashi Tharoor and business leaders like Bill Gates, Founder Virgin Group Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington Founder and CEO Thrive Global, The Jack and Oprah Winfrey Network Chairman and CEO Oprah Winfrey, among others, LinkedIn said in a release.
"Being a part of a team and learning from each other has been an integral part of my development. I face multiple situations in organisations that I am involved with where my on-field learnings often benefit these organisations," said Tendulkar.
"My aim is to share these experiences on a platform, like LinkedIn, to reach a large number of professionals and entrepreneurs to give them get a different perspective and help better their everyday performance," the right-handed batsman added.
LinkedIn India Country Manager Akshay Kothari said, "Tendulkar, with his success in sports and in business adds to the growing cast of iconic Indian influencers, ultimately helping to inspire our more than 467 million members worldwide to achieve higher heights in their careers."
