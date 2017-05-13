SBI Hiring For Marketing Department. Check Details

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting recruitment applications for its marketing department. SBI is asking to hire one person each for five different posts which are: Senior Vice President (Brand/Media/Research), Vice President (Marketing Communications), Vice President (Digital Marketing), Vice President (Media Strategy and Operations) and Senior Manager (Digital Marketing). These specialists in the marketing field will be hired on a contract basis. The online registration of application and payment of fees which commenced on May 12 will end on May 25. The last date for receipt of print out of the application along with enclosures is May 31.
The contract, which is for a period of three years, will be renewable at the discretion of the bank. The contract can be terminated at one month's notice on either side or on payment/surrender of one month's compensation amount. While applying for the post, the applicant should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and other norms and that the particulars furnished by him/her are correct in all respects. Also, candidates are required to have a valid email ID which should be kept active during the recruitment exercise.
What is the selection procedure?
The selection procedure of candidates will be based on short listing (qualification, experience and overall suitability) and personal interview.
Application fee:
Application fee (non-refundable) is of Rs 600 and the payment needs to be done online. Application fee once paid will not be refunded nor can it be adjusted for any other examination or selection in future. (Click here to check more details)