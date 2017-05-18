SBI Hiring Over 500 Management Executives: Last Day To Apply Online Today
State Bank of India's current openings for position of special management executives are for Indian citizens between the age group of 25 to 40 years.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: May 18, 2017 16:18 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
EMAIL
COMMENTS
SBI is planning to hire 554 special management executives.
Are you looking for a job at the India's biggest bank SBI? Today is the last day to apply for the position of management executive at State Bank of India. According to an advertisement on State Bank of India's website, the banking major is accepting online applications for recruitment of 554 special management executives till May 18. State Bank of India's current openings for position of special management executives are for Indian citizens between the age group of 25 to 40 years with minimum qualification of CA/ICWA/ACS/MBA in finance or equivalent post-graduation degree in finance from an institution recognised or approved by government, government bodies or AICTE.
SBI, which entered into the league of top 50 global banks after merger with six other lenders, ategorized the positions jobs on offer into two categories - Special Management Executive (Banking)-MMGS III grade and special management executive (banking)-MMGS II. Under the first, the bank is planning to hire 273 candidates with qualification of CA/ICWA/ACS/MBA (finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree in finance with minimum five years of experience as an executive in supervisory/management role in a schedule commercial bank/associate or subsidiary of a schedule commercial bank or public sector financial institution or listed financial institution.
Under the second category - special management executive (banking)-MMGS II, the banking major specified minimum two years of post-qualification experience, instead of five, according to the SBI website. In the second category, the bank is looking to hire 281 candidates between the age group of 25 years and 35 years with minimum qualification of CA /ICWA/ACS/MBA (finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree in finance.
The compensation per annum on CTC basis at Mumbai is around Rs 13.07 lakh for an officer of MMGS - II grade and Rs 15.86 lakh for MMGS-III officer. In addition, the officers are also entitled to other benefits like medical aid for self and for family, leased accommodation at place of posting and concessional Interest rates for loans.