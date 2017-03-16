SpiceJet's One-Year Apprenticeship Programme: Here Are The Details
SpiceJet will pick a batch of 25 students and a monthly stipend will be paid, Ajay Singh said.
SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh in an interview with NDTV Profit on Thursday announced an apprenticeship programme under Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME). The one-year programme, Mr Singh said, will train young engineers who graduate from 70 or 80 AME schools across the country. Currently, we found that there is a big gap between education and skills while interviewing students from the AME schools in the country, SpiceJet chief further said. Also, a monthly stipend will be paid to the apprentices and then SpiceJet will offer jobs at the end of the programme, he added.
With an aim to fill the gap between education and skills, the SpiceJet programme will include three months of classroom work and nine months of practical training. From this one-year programme to improve skills, we are hoping the students to play a meaningful role in the airline, Mr Singh stated.
Details about the programme:
* A SpiceJet certification is provided to the students and programme is done with the collaboration of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Mr Singh said.
* The criteria of selection under the programme will be through an entrance examination in which SpiceJet will pick a batch of 25 students and also a monthly stipend will be paid to them, he added.
* "We will have two or three batches running for the next year. SpiceJet offers them job at the end of the programme, in which, of course, the salary is significantly increased, he further said.
India is the world's fastest growing aviation market with the number of passengers increasing by more than 20 per cent annually.