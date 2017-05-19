State Bank Of India Hiring Marketing Professionals. Details Here
State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring executives for its marketing department on a contractual basis.
State Bank of India is inviting applications for the posts of hire senior vice president (brand/media/research), vice president (marketing communications), vice president (digital marketing), vice president (media strategy & operations) and senior manager (digital marketing), according to an advertisement by the bank.
For the position of senior vice president (brand/media/research), SBI is looking for a graduate with experience of 8-15 years in the field of BFSI or telecom or any other large service sector. A candidate with MBA in marketing will be a preferred choice, SBI said.
Candidates applying for the post of vice president (marketing communications) should be a post graduate or an MBA holder with an experience of minimum 10 years in varied roles including marketing communications.
For the post of vice president (digital marketing), a candidate needs to be an engineer or post graduate or an MBA holder with minimum 8 years of experience in varied roles including digital marketing.
For the post of vice president (media strategy & operations) candidate needs to be - post graduate/ MBA from a recognized university/institution.
Those applying for the post of Senior Manager (digital marketing) should be less than 35 years in age and graduate in any discipline with minimum 2 - 4 years of experience in similar role of digital marketing, according to SBI.
State Bank of India's contract will be for a period of 3 years and will be renewable at the discretion of the Bank. The contract can be terminated at one month's notice on either side, it said.
"The compensation package would comprise of fixed and variable components but not a limiting factor for a suitable candidate," State Bank of India added. Click here for more details