The Common Reasons Silicon Valley Techies Quit Their $200,000 Jobs

The average Silicon Valley engineer is compensated roughly $200,000 a year, and gets to work in offices with perks like daily catered lunch, on-site yoga, and life coaching.
Still, for many people, particularly if you are a woman or underrepresented minority, these aren't fun places to work. Take hard-charging Uber, which has seen a slew of executives flee the company after a female employee detailed a horrific saga of harassment and discrimination in February. Or Ellen Pao, who sued her former employer, the male-dominated venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, after alleging that she was denied promotion because of her gender and cut out of business dinners because male colleagues felt that having women there would "kill the buzz." Or tech giants Oracle and Google, which were recently sued by the Department of Labor for systematically underpaying female and minority workers.
A new study of turnover in the tech sector goes beyond these isolated incidents and lawsuits and takes a stab at a persistent question: How widespread are these problems?
