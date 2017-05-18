NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
These Are The Top Companies To Work In India, Says LinkedIn

The professional network site said that the list is fuelled by exclusive LinkedIn data, including job seeker reach, engagement and retention.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: May 18, 2017 16:45 (IST)
The list of 25 top firms in India saw over 30 per cent new entrants, says LinkedIn
New Delhi: E-commerce companies Flipkart and Amazon, for the second year in a row topped LinkedIn India's top companies list 2017, a statement said. The professional network site said that the list is fuelled by exclusive LinkedIn data, including job seeker reach, engagement and retention. LinkedIn has around 500 plus million members.

The statement said the list of 25 top companies in India also saw over 30 per cent new entrants like One97 Communications, Tech Mahindra, Swiggy, IDFC Bank, Vodafone, Grofers, McKinsey & Company and Oracle. Among the companies making upward movement are Ola from last year's number 10 to number 5, OYO Rooms from number 16 to number 9, Reliance Industries from number 23 to number 10 and Cisco from number 24 to number 16.

"India Inc is thriving, backed by an increasing business friendly sentiment and a positive economic trajectory. Understanding the pulse of a younger employee base, enterprises in India are working to build an ethos that drives performance and also delivers a rich workplace experience," said Irfan Abdulla, Director Talent Solutions & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn India. 

"We analysed India's most attractive employers to understand how their culture and growth opportunities appeal to Indian professionals and interestingly, home grown companies are leading the list," he added.

Offering new possibilities and opportunities for talent within the country, home grown companies are increasingly being considered by job seekers, the statement said.

"From leading tech multinationals to startups, 13 home grown companies found place in the list including HCL Technologies and Wipro. The list also saw six start-ups making it to the top 25, including Flipkart, One97 Communications, OYO Rooms and Grofers among others," the statement added.

"All top companies in India have a strong talent brand, powered by culture and purpose. While these factors are the main drivers in attracting talent, the key to retaining employees is to create an environment where employees can grow by working on meaningful projects and contributing to the organisation's success," added Abdulla.

Here's the complete list of the top 25 firms: 

1. Flipkart

2. Amazon

3. KPMG India

4. One97 Communications

5. Ola

6. HCL Technologies

7. Adobe

8. Alphabet

9. OYO Rooms

10. Reliance Industries

11. Capgemini

12. Accenture

13. Deloitte India

14. Tech Mahindra 

15. Swiggy

16. Cisco

17. IDFC Bank

18. Wipro

19. Tata Communications 

20. Vodafone 

21. Cognizant 

22. Grofers 

23. MakeMyTrip.com 

24. McKinsey & Company 

25. Oracle 

Story first published on: May 18, 2017 16:39 (IST)
