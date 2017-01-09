Trump Plans To Restrict H-1B Visas, Hyderabad Says Bring It On

Hyderabad: The ritual goes like this: If you're approaching the god Balaji with an appeal, walk in a circle around the temple 11 times and leave an offering of tulsi leaves at his feet. Should your wish be granted, come back and do it 108 times.
"We call him Visa Balaji," said Madhu Vadlamani, 25. "He is famous for granting visas."
Madhu and her husband of just three days, Revanth Chilakamarri, 29, were but two of thousands of worshipers orbiting the "Visa Balaji" temple near here one recentmorning. Years ago, the incarnation of Vishnu had blessed them both with student visas to the United States. Though they had grown up just seven lanes apart, they met in America and fell in love.
