US Immigration Body To Issue Redesigned Green Cards From May

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced last week that it will issue new, redesigned green card for legal migrants that will have more security features and harder to copy. The makeover is part of an ongoing effort between USCIS, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to "enhance document security and deter counterfeiting and fraud," the Immigration regulator said. USCIS claims that the new green cards will be more tamper-proof and it will begin issuing the new cards on May 1, 2017.
The redesigned card will have the individual's photo on both sides and will have an embedded holographic image, USCIS said in a press release.
The new green cards will no longer have an optical stripe on the back, but will have an image of the Statue of Liberty and a predominately green palette and will no longer have the individual's signature.
Existing and the "new style" green cards will remain valid until the expiration dates shown on the cards.
Some green cards issued after May 1, 2017, still may be in the "old style" USCIS said, as it will continue to use its existing stock of cards until the supplies are depleted. However, older green cards with no expiration date also will remain valid.