Indian Tourism Gets Boost As Foreign Travelers Go For Hassle-Free E-Visa

Arrivals of foreign tourists to India surged by 23.5 per cent in April 2017, the Ministry of Tourism said Friday, with the highest number of tourists coming from Bangladesh and the US. The government's push to increase transparency in the visa process by introducing an online visa application portal also saw increased take up as 1.14 lakh tourists arrived on an e-Tourist Visa as compared to 0.7 lakh during the month of April 2016 registering a jump of 63.4 per cent in a year.



Here are some key highlights:

The top 5 source countries for foreign tourists in April were Bangladesh (23.07 per cent) followed by USA (10.65 per cent), UK (10.51 per cent), Germany (3.28 per cent) and Australia (3.15 per cent).

The total number of foreign tourists was 7.40 lakh in April 2017, as compared to FTAs of 5.99 lakh in April, 2016.

During the period January-April 2017, 35.85 lakh foreign tourists visited India - a growth of 15.4 per cent, as compared to 31.08 lakh tourists in January- April 2016.

Delhi airport received the maximum number of foreign tourists at 29.2 per cent followed by Mumbai airport (15.48 per cent).

Among the land routes used by foreign tourists, Haridaspur Land checkpost between Bangladesh and India, was the most used, with 12.88 per cent of India's total foreign tourists using it to enter India followed by Gede Rail Land checkpost and Ghojadanga land checkpost

During the month of April, 2017, total of 1.14 lakh tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 0.7 lakh during the month of April 2016 registering a growth of 63.4%.

Tourists from UK applied and received the maximum number of e-Tourist visas at 21.6 per cent followed by USA, China, Russian Federation, France and Germany