Sebi May Lower Broker Transaction Fee

New Delhi: Sebi is looking to lower broker fee to Rs 15 per transaction of Rs 1 crore as part of calibration of various other fees collected by the regulator from different market intermediaries.
Even after reducing the broker fee, Sebi is expected to see an increase in its overall fee income as certain new charges would be levied including filing fee for draft scheme of arrangements and processing fee on application for relaxation in certain regulations.
The board of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will consider a proposal in this regard this week, sources said.
