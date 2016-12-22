Accumulate Bharat Financial Inclusion, Buy HDFC: Imtiyaz Qureshi
If Nifty falls below 7,900, then 7,830-7,750 levels will be good levels to buy, says Imtiyaz Qureshi of Investeria Financial Services. The recent fall in the markets is an opportunity to buy rather than going short and Nifty can break below 7,900 before expiry of derivatives contracts this month, adds Mr Qureshi.
Stock Talk
Accumulate Bharat Financial Inclusion: The stock is going through a phase of selling pressure but this could be accumulated at lower levels as it does not look like that the stock will break Rs 500 on the downside.
Buy HDFC: The recent fall in HDFC is a very good opportunity to buy around Rs 1,200 with stop-loss at Rs 1,180 for target of Rs 1,300.
Bharti Airtel: The stock may not go below Rs 280 but a big run-up in the stock is not expected either.
Tata Motors: The stock is consolidating in the range of Rs 475-462. Traders should look at buying Tata Motors above Rs 475 for target of Rs 525.
