Adani Ports To Raise Rs 3,400 Crore Via Foreign Currency Bonds

Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 12, 2017 11:08 (IST)
New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Thursday said its board has approved raising of $500 million (over Rs 3,400 crore) by issuing foreign currency-denominated bonds.

"The finance committee of the company has approved issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to $500 million and has approved the pricing, tenure and other terms," APSEZ said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The $500 million issue will mature on January 19, 2022 and interest rate on the notes is payable at 3.95 per cent semi-annually.

Earlier this week, APSEZ had said it is contemplating issuing foreign currency-denominated bonds.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is the country's largest ports developer and operator.

