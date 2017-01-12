Adani Ports To Raise Rs 3,400 Crore Via Foreign Currency Bonds

Adani Ports had earlier said it is contemplating issuing foreign currency-denominated bonds.
New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Thursday said its board has approved raising of $500 million (over Rs 3,400 crore) by issuing foreign currency-denominated bonds.
"The finance committee of the company has approved issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to $500 million and has approved the pricing, tenure and other terms," APSEZ said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The $500 million issue will mature on January 19, 2022 and interest rate on the notes is payable at 3.95 per cent semi-annually.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is the country's largest ports developer and operator.
Story first published on: January 12, 2017 11:08 (IST)