Ajay Tyagi Appointed As New Sebi Chief

Ajay Tyagi will succeed UK Sinha as the new Sebi chief.
Ajay Tyagi, senior finance ministry official, on Friday appointed as the new chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), news agency Press Trust of India reported. Mr Tyagi is currently an additional secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs. 58-year-old Mr Tyagi, an IAS officer from Himachal Pradesh, was also on the board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a short period. He will succeed UK Sinha as the new Sebi chief.
Mr Sinha, a 1976 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, took charge as Sebi chief on February 18, 2011, and was initially appointed for a 3-year term. Later, he was given a two-year extension.
Days before his last term was to end on February 17 last year, the government approved his re-appointment to the position from February 18 till March 1, 2017.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet-headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Mr Tyagi's appointment for a period not exceeding five years or till the age of 65 years, an official order said.
As per the eligibility criteria, a person can hold the position of Sebi chairperson till he/she attains the age of 65 years or for a term decided by the government.
The process for selecting the next chief of the Sebi started in September 2015, pursuant to which several applications were received for the position.
Sebi chief receives consolidated pay package of Rs 4.5 lakh per month.
Besides chairperson and whole-time members, the Sebi board includes independent members and nominees of Finance Ministry, Corporate Affairs Ministry and RBI.